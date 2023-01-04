BLACKPINK’S Jisoo Opens YouTube Channel On Her 28th Birthday; Garners 1 Million Subscribers Already

BLACKPINK's Jisoo aka Kim Jisoo turned 28 yesterday when the Korean pop singer was trending worldwide. Her fans aka BLINKs were seen circulating the K-pop idol's adorable pictures and videos as she is one of the most adored and popular K-pop singers and actresses in the industry.

Jisoo, in turn, surprised her fans by launching her solo YouTube channel, where the singer dropped her first official YouTube video on her channel. The Korean name for the channel is '행복지수 103%', which means 'happiness Jisoo 103 per cent.'

The first video dropped by her was from BLACKPINK's recent tour stop in London, where the singer was taken aback by the love of the people while giving her fans a closer idea of the band's schedule and all about her glimpses.

The description of the video mentioned 'happiness Jisoo 103 per cent' will be further donating to charities, wishing everyone happiness and encouraging them to spread happiness as well. Her fans applauded the singer's wise initiative, where people were seen supporting her channel as the singer has already garnered 1 million subscribers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Jisoo has established her name as a brand across the globe as she was also seen in a Korean drama show 'Snowdrop' opposite the actor Jung Hae In. Set in the backdrop of 1987, when the university students were seen protesting for being North Korean spies and were acquitted.

Kim Jisoo's agency YG Entertainment also informed her fans that the K-pop star is currently focused on her solo debut. She is the last member of the BLACKPINK group to debut her career as a solo singer. The icon is currently recording her music album, and her agency informed her fans that the release date of the album will be announced soon in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Jisoo's fans were quick to react to the news and also expressed their happiness and excitement over their social media handles, where the star's voice was deeply appreciated by the audience making her solo more special for them.