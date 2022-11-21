WATCH | BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Camila Cabello Set Stage Ablaze As They Croon 'Liar' During BORN PINK show

BLACKPINK's Jisoo once again garnered attention during her BORN PINK show in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. The K-pop star set the stage ablaze with her breathtaking performance with Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello on the latter's hit song Liar (2019). The performance was a part of the world tour which kickstarted in Seoul, South Korea in October.

Meanwhile, BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fans) are all over the moon to watch their two favourite stars sharing the stage for the first time. The videos that have been surfacing on social media saw the Pink Venom hitmaker taking to the stage by crooning Cabello's Liar. The K-pop star was also joined by the Senorita crooner, who added more charm to the whole performance. The video saw Jisoo dressed in a red-coloured ruffled high-slit dress which looked perfect on her, while Camila looked pretty in a pink and black graphic t-shirt with a mini polo skirt.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jisoo also shared a picture with er duet partner, captioning it, "Love you. (sic)". The story was then reshared by Cabello on the photo-blogging site itself.

Meanwhile, BLINKS headed to the micro-blogging site and hailed the star for her performance in LA. A fan tweeted, "JISOO SPELLBOUND LOS ANGELES," another fan uploaded a video of the show on Twitter and simply wrote, "JISOO x CAMILA COLLAB STAGE." A clip also showed Jisoo and Camila hugging on the stage during their performance.

jisoo and camila hugging 😭♥ pic.twitter.com/RV4egJ600C — jisoo loops (@kimjsloops) November 20, 2022

JISOO x CAMILA COLLAB STAGE pic.twitter.com/pQ6AhvklCO — JISOO NEWS (@NEWSJISOO) November 20, 2022

Apart from the duet performance, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie also performed their solo segments. While Rose performed her songs "Hard To Love" and "On The Ground," Jennie crooned "Moonlight" and Lisa performed "Money" and "Lalisa." It is pertinent to note that the K-pop band had been on a hiatus for the past two years as the members are busy prioritizing pursuing solo projects. During their world tour, which is still on the run, the girls' group has so far performed in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Newark and Los Angeles.