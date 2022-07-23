BLACKPINK's Jennie Feeling 'Very Excited' To Join Star Cast Of 'The Idol'

BLACKPINK fans are over the moon as Jennie is going to make her acting debut in the series 'The Idol'. Jennie will star in the show, along with The Weekend and Lily-Rose Depp. The audience saw a glimpse of Jennie in 'The Idol' trailer, but her role in the film is not revealed yet. BLINKS are excited for Jennie's role as it will mark her acting debut. HBO has also shared Jennie's picture on social media, confirming her role.

Sharing Jennie's picture, HBO wrote, "Jennie Kim has been cast in #THEIDOL".

Talking to Korean news outlet Yonhap about the show, Jennie said, "I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

Sharing the trailer of The Idols, HBO wrote, "From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and @TheWeeknd, starring @LilyRose_Depp, #THEIDOL is coming soon to @hbomax."

The Idol revolves around a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. It is set against the backdrop of the music industry.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo also starred in the Korean drama Snowdrop, which was her first show as a female lead. Snowdrop is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is all set to make a comeback and their agency has confirmed the news as well. In a statement, BLACKPINK's agency said, "We have prepared a lot of BLACKPINK-Esque music that has been prepared with great effort over a long time. By the end of this, alongside their comeback, BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group, to expand their communication and reach with fans around the world. We will continue large-scale projects for the group as well.”

BLACKPINK is a four-member girl group, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They debut in 2016 and are one of the most successful girl groups in the world.