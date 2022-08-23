BLACKPINK's Jennie Appears Mysterious And Bold In New Teaser Of 'The Idol' | Watch

BLACKPINK's Jennie is all set to make her acting debut in the series 'The Idol'. Apart from Jennie, The Idols also stars The Weekend and Lily-Rose Depp. The show is HBO original and will go on air soon. In the first teaser, the audience saw a little glimpse of Jennie, however, her character wasn't revealed. HBO has released another teaser of the show and has introduced all the characters from the show.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram page of HBO wrote, "FROM THE GUTTERS OF HOLLYWOOD #THEIDOL. COMING SOON."

Fans are excited about Jennie's acting debut and are guessing her character as well. One person commented, "Can't wait to see Jennie acting and it feels like she will be an antagonist, I LOVED IT! When will you drop it HBO??? we need to know!!!!!". Another commented, "I'm so happy, you can see that Jennie is going to have a very promising role and not just a few good ones, but you can see that she's going to shine because she will be a key part of the plot."

Earlier, HBO announced that Jennie will star in The Idol and shared her picture as well.

Speaking to Korean news outlet Yonhap about the show, Jennie said, "I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

The Idol revolves around a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. It is set against the backdrop of the music industry.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK made a comeback with their new single 'Pink Venom'. Moreover, the k-pop group will also do a world tour soon called the Born Pink world tour. The tour will start in October and the group will have two performances in Seoul on the 15th and 16th. Then, they will go to the US and will perform in Dallas and Houston on the 25th and 26th of October. Blackpink will go to the U.K, Spain, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia from December 2022 to June 2023.