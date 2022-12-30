BLACKPINK To Leave YG Entertainment In 2023? Here's What We Know

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular Korean-pop groups in the world and has been climbing the ladder of success every year. The group was recently on their world tour concert which was a huge success and BLINKS are eagerly waiting for what 2023 has in store for the group. As per the reports, BLACKPINK will leave their agency YG Entertainment and will join The Black Label agency.

According to KpopHerald, the discussion of changing BLACKPINK's agency was happening since early 2022. For the unversed, The Black Label used to be a subsidiary of YG Entertainment and was controlled by YG Entertainment up to 50 per cent.

Since November 2020, The Black Label has been an associate company under YG Entertainment, which means YG Entertainment controls its upto 20-50 per cent. BLACKPINK and YG Entertainent hhave not confirmed this news yet.

This last month couldn’t have been more perfect. We had an amazing time with our European BLINKs and can’t wait to see you again.

Special thanks to our Amsterdam fans for marking the grand finale of our tour. We love you and hope you guys are having a wonderful holiday season✨ pic.twitter.com/w3h5RZ9bOX — BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) December 27, 2022

2022 turned out to be eventful for the group as the group made their big comeback with a new album and world tour. BLACKPINK took a break of around two years to focus on their solo projects. They made their comeback this year with the song 'Pink Venom' which became a chartbuster.

Meanwhile, the group began their world tour in October 2022 and performed in the US, U.K., Spain, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Later, Lisa created history as she became the first solo artist to win the Best K-pop Award at MTV VMAs. The group also won the Best metaverse performance award. Lisa also attended the Celine men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection in Paris with Korean actor Park Bo-gum and BTS member V.

BLACKPINK also reunited with Selena Gomez at their concert and posted a picture together as well. Whereas, Jisoo made her acting debut as the main lead in the show 'Snowdrop'. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

In 2023, the group will continue with their world tour and Jennie will make her acting debut in the series 'The Idol'.