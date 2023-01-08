BLACKPINK To Headline Coachella 2023? Here's What We Know

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular Korean-pop groups in the world and has gained massive success over the years. Seems like this girls' k-pop group is off to a great start as BLACKPINK will reportedly headline Coachella 2023. If BLACKPINK will head Coachella this year, they will become the first K-pop group to do so.

Coachella is a cultural festival that exchanges music, fashion and lifestyle trends from all over the world and is considered one of the most popular global festivals.

BLACKPINK made their debut at Coachella in 2019 and was also the first K-pop idol to stand on the stage of this global fest. The creator of Coachella, Paul Tollett, visited Korea last year and invited the group to Coachella personally.

Earlier, it was reported that BLACKPINK will leave their agency YG Entertainment and will join The Black Label agency. According to KpopHerald, the discussion of changing BLACKPINK's agency was happening since early 2022. For the unversed, The Black Label used to be a subsidiary of YG Entertainment and was controlled by YG Entertainment up to 50 per cent.

The Black Label has now been an associate company under YG Entertainment, which means YG Entertainment controls it up to 20-50 per cent. Both BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment have not confirmed these reports yet.

In 2022, the group made a big comeback after two years with the song 'Pink Venom' which became a chartbuster. Meanwhile, the group began their world tour in October 2022 and performed in the US, U.K., Spain, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

On the work front, Jisso will make her solo album debut soon and announce the news on her birthday.

"Jisoo is currently accelerating the recording of her solo album. While she has been busy with the world tour since last year, she has been working on music in her spare time after finishing jacket photo shoots to keep her promise to fans. She will come back with good news,” YG Entertainment said.

Meanwhile, Jennie will soon make her acting debut with the series 'The Idol', which stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weekend in the lead role.