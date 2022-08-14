BLACKPINK Members Exude Glamour In 'Pink Venom' New Poster | See Here

BLACKPINK has taken the world by storm after announcing their comeback. The K-pop group has also dropped the teaser of their new song 'Pink Venom' and has shared different concept teasers as well. Now, Blackpink has dropped the first poster of their new song which features all four members. Pink Venom will release on August 19, 2022. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa look drop dead gorgeous in the new poster and can be seen in pink outfits with a hint of black.

Sharing the poster, the official Twitter page of Blackpink wrote, "#BLACKPINK ‘Pink Venom’ Credit Poster. Pre-Release Single ‘Pink Venom’. 2022.08.19 12AM (EST) & 1PM (KST)".

Earlier, Blackpink dropped the concept teaser with each member. Take a look at all the teasers.

Blackpink were on a short break recently and is returning after two years. All the members were focussing on their solo projects. Meanwhile, Blackpink will also do the Born Pink world tour and has announced the schedule as well. The tour will start in October and the group will have two performances in Seoul on the 15th and 16th. After that, the group will go to the US and will perform in Dallas and Houston on the 25th and 26th of October. From December 2022 to June 2023, Blackpink will go to the U.K, Spain, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. India is not mentioned in the world tour schedule.



Earlier, Blackpink members were busy with solo projects. Jennie is all set to make her acting debut in the series 'The Idol'. The show will also star The Weekend and Lily-Rose Depp. Talking to Korean news outlet Yonhap about the show, Jennie said, "I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

Lisa also released her single 'La Lisa', which was a chartbuster song. Meanwhile, Jisso was seen in the Korean drama 'Snowdrop', which was her first show as a female lead. Snowdrop is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.