BLACKPINK Makes A Fierce And Feisty Comeback With New Song 'Pink Venom' | Watch

All the BLACKPINK fans out there! It is the time to rejoice as your favourite K-Pop group has made an epic comeback. Blackpink were on a break for a while and has made a grand comeback with their song 'Pink Venom'. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa released their song together after two years. Blackpink had been dropping several posters and teasers of the songs and BLINKS were really excited to see them together after two years.

The music video is finally out. Listen to the song here.

Fans are impressed and over the moon after watching the music video. One person commented, "GOOSEBUMPS!!!! THE LEGENDARY GIRLS OF ALL TIMES!" Another wrote, "The quality is immeasurable HOLLLYYY The pinks really outdid themselves again. The vocals, rhythm, dance, visuals, and everything about this is just chef's kiss".

The music video already has over 10 million views and 7 lakhs likes within an hour.

Meanwhile, Blackpink will also do a world tour soon called the Born Pink world tour. The tour will start in October and the group will have two performances in Seoul on the 15th and 16th. After that, the group will go to the US and will perform in Dallas and Houston on the 25th and 26th of October. From December 2022 to June 2023, Blackpink will go to the U.K, Spain, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. India is not mentioned in the world tour schedule.

Before their song 'Pink Venom', Blackpink were busy with their individual projects. Jisso starred in the Korean drama 'Snowdrop', which was her first show as a female lead. Snowdrop is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, Jennie will make her acting debut in the series 'The Idol'. The show will also star The Weekend and Lily-Rose Depp. Lisa also released her singles 'La Lisa' and 'Money'.