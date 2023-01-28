BLACKPINK: Lisa Meets Tennis Star Roger Federer And Football Player Neymar At Paris Fashion Week| See Pics

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular Korean-pop groups in the world and is loved by its fans for its amazing talents. Apart from singing and dancing, the K-pop group is known for their impeccable fashion sense. They were recently invited to Paris Fashion Week and were able to steal the show. However, Lisa's pictures with tennis star Roger Federer and football player Neymar caught everyone's attention.

These pictures took the internet by storm and BLINKS were happy for Lisa.

THE ICONS 💃x 🎾 x ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/CxyitVmVKf — BORN PINK WORLD TOUR (@blackpinktl) January 25, 2023

Lisa has given another reason to her fans to be proud of her as she recently broke several world records.

Guinness World Records (GWR) announced that Lisa broke three world records recently. Her solo song 'LaLisa' has become the most-watched YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours. She also become the most followed K-pop artist on Instagram.

Apart from these, Lisa became the first female solo artist in history to win 'Best K-pop artist' at the MTV Music Video Awards and Europe Music Awards.

On the work front, the group made a big comeback after two years with the song 'Pink Venom' which became a chartbuster. Meanwhile, Jisso will make her solo album debut soon and announce the news on her birthday. Jennie will soon make her acting debut with the series 'The Idol', which stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weekend in the lead role.

BLACKPINK will headline Coachella this year and will become the first K-pop group to do so. Coachella is a cultural festival that exchanges music, fashion and lifestyle trends from all over the world and is considered one of the most popular global festivals. The group made their debut at Coachella in 2019 and was also the first K-pop idol to stand on the stage of this global fest.