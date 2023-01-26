BLACKPINK: Lisa Breaks 3 World Records As Solo Artist | Deets Inside

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular Korean-pop groups in the world and has been climbing the ladder of success every year. BLACKPINK's rapper Lisa has added another feather to her hat as she has broken some world records. Guinness World Records (GWR) announced that Lisa broke three world records recently.

Her solo song 'LaLisa' has become the most-watched YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours. She also become the most followed K-pop artist on Instagram.

Apart from these, Lisa became the first female solo artist in history to win 'Best K-pop artist' at the MTV Music Video Awards and Europe Music Awards.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will headline Coachella this year and will become the first K-pop group to do so. Coachella is a cultural festival that exchanges music, fashion and lifestyle trends from all over the world and is considered one of the most popular global festivals. The group made their debut at Coachella in 2019 and was also the first K-pop idol to stand on the stage of this global fest.

Earlier, it was reported that BLACKPINK will leave their agency YG Entertainment and will join The Black Label agency. Neither Blackpink nor their agency has confirmed or denied this yet.

On the work front, the group made a big comeback after two years with the song 'Pink Venom' which became a chartbuster.

Meanwhile, Jisso will make her solo album debut soon and announce the news on her birthday.

"Jisoo is currently accelerating the recording of her solo album. While she has been busy with the world tour since last year, she has been working on music in her spare time after finishing jacket photo shoots to keep her promise to fans. She will come back with good news,” YG Entertainment said.

Meanwhile, Jennie will soon make her acting debut with the series 'The Idol', which stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weekend in the lead role.