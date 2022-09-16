BLACKPINK Is Sassy And Bold In 'Shut Down' Music Video | Watch

BLACKPINK is finally back with their brand new song 'Shut Down' and fans are on cloud nine. Within an hour of the song's release, BLACKPINK has taken the internet by storm. The girl k-pop group was on a break for two years to focus on their solo projects and made an epic comeback with their song 'Pink Venom'. 'Shut Down' is the second song from their comeback album 'Born Pink'. Listen to the song here.

BLACKPINK gave reference to their previous music video as well in their new song which made fans nostalgic. The video has already received over 1 million likes and over 8 million views on YouTube within an hour.

BLINKS are over the moon as BLACKPINK released their new song and can't stop praising their favourite k-pop idols. One fan wrote, "Ah, it's the song of the year. Thank you, YG, for this masterpiece, and thank you for your hard work." Another commented, "This song is one of my favs and I love how they have used some old m/v references, the vocals and rap were strong as always and I just can’t stop listening to this, BLACKPINK."

Meanwhile, the official Instagram page of BLACKPINK announced that Pink Venom has crossed 300 million views on YouTube within three weeks.

Pink Venom also had the highest ranking on the music streaming platform Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart. The song came in the second rank on the Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart on August 26.

BLACKPINK has announced their world tour as well. The 'Born Pink' tour will begin in October and the group will have two performances in Seoul on the 15th and 16th. Then, Blackpink will reach the US and perform in Dallas and Houston on the 25th and 26th of October. Blackpink will go to the U.K, Spain, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia from December 2022 to June 2023.

Meanwhile, Jennie will make her acting debut in the series 'The Idol'.Speaking to Korean news outlet Yonhap about the show, Jennie said, "I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

On the work front, Lisa earlier released her singles 'La Lisa' and 'Money' and both the songs were chartbusters. Jisso made her acting debut as a female lead for the first time. She was seen in Snowdrop, which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.