BLACKPINK: Fans Raise Concerns After Seeing Jisso's Neck Lump, YG Entertainment Reacts

THE Korean female pop group BLACKPINK is currently busy with their 'Born Pink' world tour concert and made their big comeback with their song 'Pink Venom'. Recently, some BLINKS expressed their concern over the group's eldest member Jisso after they noticed a lump on her neck. However, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment reassured the fans that Jisso is fine.

YG Entertainment officially stated, "Jisoo is handling the world tour schedule well and there is nothing wrong with her health.”

Jisso made her acting debut as a female lead this year in the Korean drama 'Snowdrop'. Her co-stars Jung Hae-in and Kim Hye-yoon also supported Jisso in her concert and attended as well.



The Born Pink world tour began in October and the group gave two performances in Seoul on the 15th and 16th. Then, the group reached the US and performed in Dallas and Houston. They will go to the U.K, Spain, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia from December 2022 to June 2023.

BLACKPINK's song Pink Venom crossed 400 million views on Youtube, whereas, Shut Down crossed 200 million views. 'Shut Down' is the second song from their comeback album 'Born Pink'. BLACKPINK gave reference to their previous music video as well in their new song which made fans nostalgic. Meanwhile, Pink Venom also had the highest ranking on the music streaming platform Spotify's Top Songs Global Weekly Chart.

Meanwhile, Jennie will soon make her acting debut in the series 'The Idol'.Speaking to Korean news outlet Yonhap about the show, Jennie said, "I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

Lisa earlier released her singles 'La Lisa' and 'Money' and both the songs were chartbusters.