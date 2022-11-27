BLACKPINK And Selena Gomez Reunite! Blinks Demand Another Collaboration | See Pic

THE Korean pop group BLACKPINK has a huge fan following all over the world and their popularity has only increased over the years. The group has collaborated with many artists but their song 'Ice cream' with Selena Gomez will always remain a fan favourite. Selena and BLACKPINK gave a pleasant surprise to their fans after they met again.

Selena posted pictures with the group on Instagram and wrote, "Selpink chillin".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

BLACKPINK members were seen wearing their 'Born Pink' merchandise sweatshirts. Meanwhile, Selena made heads turn in a long leather jacket with a black sweatshirt and blue denim jeans.

As soon as Selena posted the pictures, fans started demanding another collaboration. Meanwhile, some fans asked the group the 'Ice cream' song in the 'Born Pink' world tour concert.

Recently, fans raised concerns over Jisso's health after seeing a lump on her neck. BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment reassured the fans that Jisso is fine.

YG Entertainment officially stated, "Jisoo is handling the world tour schedule well and there is nothing wrong with her health.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, BLACKPINK made a big comeback with their song 'Pink Venom' and it instantly became a chartbuster.

They are currently at their world tour concert. The Born Pink world tour began in October and the group gave two performances in Seoul on the 15th and 16th. Then, the group reached the US and performed in Dallas and Houston. They will go to the U.K., Spain, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia from December 2022 to June 2023.

Jennie will soon make her acting debut in the series 'The Idol'. Speaking to Korean news outlet Yonhap about the show, Jennie said, "I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

Whereas, Selena Gomez recently broke the internet after posing with Hailey Beiber. For the unversed, Selena and Justin were in a relationship for eight years and parted ways in 2017. In 2018, Justin married Hailey Bieber. Many fans questioned the timing of Justin's relationship with Hailey. However, Hailey clarified that there is no truth to these rumours.

On the work front, Selena released her documentary 'Selena My Mind and Me' in which she talked about her struggle with mental health. The documentary is streaming on Apple Tv.