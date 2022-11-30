  • News
BLACKPINK: 6 Times Lisa Gave Major Fashion Inspo For Your Winter Wardrobe

BLACKPINK's Lisa is known to style long trench coats and blazer. Take inspiration from Lisa to add some glamour to your winter wardrobe.

By Simran Srivastav
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 03:53 PM IST
Image Courtesy: BLACKPINK Lisa/Instagram

BLACKPINK's Lisa is a global star and one of the most popular female rappers in the world. Apart from being an amazing singer and dancer, Lisa is also a style icon for her fans. From styling a long blazer with boots to cute crop tops and skirts, Lisa clearly knows how to make heads turn.

As the winter season is finally here, take inspiration from Lisa to add some glamour to your winter wardrobe.

Styling A Blazer Casually

 
 
 
Just like Lisa, you can style your classic black formal blazer with a tee and a pair of denim. You can carry a casual bag as well with your outfit.

Varsity Jacket

 
 
 
Varsity Jackets are not just for men now as women can style them however they want. Lisa kept it casual again with her green varsity jacket and blue denim. She carried a black sling bag as well and wore a white graphic tee beneath the jacket.

Colourful Sweater

 
 
 
Colours are not just limited to summer and Lisa's beautiful sweater is proof. Lisa styled her beautiful yellow and orange sweater with a pair of blue denim and a pair of white sneakers. The rapper looks beautiful standing below the cherry blossoms.

Long Leather Jacket

 
 
 
Lisa can be seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The rapper exudes swag in a long leather jacket and pairs the jacket with white pants and a white shirt.

Trench Coat

 
 
 
Lisa paired this brown trench coat with a grey hoodie and blue denim jeans. She completed her look with a pair of black boots and a brown sling bag.

Hoodie

 
 
 
You can never go wrong with a hoodie in winter. Lisa paired a beige coloured hoodie with a pair of blue denim and white sneakers. She also wore a cap, spectacles and a sling bag to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Blackpink members reunited with Selena Gomez at their Born Pink concert. On the work front, BLACKPINK made a big comeback with their song 'Pink Venom' and it instantly became a chartbuster. They are currently at their world tour concert.

