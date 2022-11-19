Black Panther-Wakanda Forever OTT Release: MCU's Latest Film To Stream Online In December? Here's What We Know

BLACK Panther: Wakanda Forever is smashing all box office records in only one week of its release. MCU's latest film and second edition of Black Panther has managed to cross the USD 400 million mark at the global box office.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks the end of the fourth phase of for Marvel Cinematic universe. The Letitia Wright starrer has justified the legacy that late actor Chadwick Boseman left behind.

Since its release last weekend the movie emerged as the second biggest opener at the North American box office in 2022, just behind 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' which collected USD 187 million after its release on May 6.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever OTT Release Date:

After witnessing the global domination of Balck Panther on silver screens, fans are now eagerly waiting or the movie to release, digitally. Talking about its OTT release, as earlier trends suggest, every new Marvel movie makes its debut on Disney+ Hotstar 45 days after its theatrical release and the superhero movie will make its digital debut on Christmas.

However, there are several reports that suggest otherwise and that Black Panther may not release on OTT this year. According to Deadline, the studio may delay the digital premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to several reasons.

As the movie hit on the box office, the makers of the film want to take full advantage of the chance also one of the most anticipated films Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled to release in December and its hype may kill the buzz around Wakanda Forever. Although, nothing is confirmed as of yet. Makers of the Marvel's latest have not announced any official date for its OTT release yet.