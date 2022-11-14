Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Weekend Collection | MCU's Film Rules Box Office, Crosses $300 Million Worldwide

‘BLACK Panther:Wakanda Forever’ marked a soaring opening weekend earning USD 300 million worldwide. The much-awaited sequel to late Chadwick Boseman starrer ‘Black Panther’ overwhelmed the audience and created serious hype with its strong visual effects marking a tribute to the late actor.

The story revolves around the death of ‘King T’Challa’, where Wakanda is not able to be deemed by external forces and grows a fear of its resources. The entry of ‘Queen Ramonda’ and her daughter ‘Shuri’ comes to the kingdom’s defense. Standing to be Marvel's latest release, the movie is emotionally charged and a soul-stirring creation directed by Ryan Coogler.

‘Black Panther:Wakanda Forever’ released on November 11 opened with an earning of around Rs 12.50 crores in India, followed by a slight growth the film was able to earn Rs 14 crore at the box office on the 2nd day of its release. However, as the film hit the screens on the weekend, the worldwide figure touched USD 300 million, whereas the film collected an estimated Rs 50 crore on the weekend from the Indian market.

With an opening weekend to be rock-solid, the film is on the roll and is not far from occupying the 10th position in the Hollywood Top 10 grosses list for 2022. Recently, Tom Holland’s starrer ‘Uncharted’, grabbed the 10th position with an earning of USD 401.7 million.

Directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, 'Black Panther:Wakanda Forever', paid an emotional tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, where the film imitated the real-life situation giving a greater resonance of intensity to the film. With a massive production of USD 250 million, the film was shot amid the Covid-19 pandemic.