Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching The Marvel Film

The highly anticipated Marvel movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ releases in theaters today. Based in the fictional land of Wakanda, the film will pay a special tribute to its Star Lord T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman who played the lead role in Part 1.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ early reviews are calling it the most emotional Marvel movie yet. With the film set to witness a grand opening on Day 1 of its release worldwide, here are top 10 tweets to read if you’re planning to watch the film this weekend:

A movie dedicated to our king, Chadwick 🖤



A beautiful movie to mark our final farewell to our king. It's tells us to stop mourning his passing & keep moving on, cause the Black Panther will always live & his legacy will always remains.



8/10 🔥🔥🔥#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/LlZdDvsoCU — Pacarnya Mina | WAKANDA FOREVER 🫡 (@phantaminum1809) November 9, 2022

black panther 2 was good



except for the insane degree of racist stereotypes in the movie



i dont want to spoil it for anyone but the racist messaging was off the fucking wall



they really hate mexicans — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 10, 2022

the movie was FUCKING INCREDIBLY AMAZING. i wont spoil anything dw, but i wanna warn yall that black panther 2 deals with heavy loss. if you're sensitive to that, please be aware and take care of yourself — crunch enthusiast (Jojo🧸) (@nordidia) November 10, 2022

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER is the best film of MCU’s phase 4.



Powerful, emotional and everything the end of the phase needed.#BlackPanther #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/xy7uTn0nwN — Kevin Tarazi. (@KevinTarazi_) November 10, 2022

There's only ONE post credits scene in “Black Panther: #WakandaForever” pic.twitter.com/pVTcwCNQqQ — Mcu Content (@mcucomfort) November 10, 2022

หลุด End credit Black Panther 2 pic.twitter.com/OH4UFbhvIA — o 🐕‍🦺 (@oohs00) November 9, 2022

Some of my thoughts of (No spoilers) #BlackPanther #WakandaForever



1. Best MCU movie post Endgame

2. Respectful in the way they handled Chadwick's passing. It was beautifully done and I cried multiple times. pic.twitter.com/KGvYrL2n8n — Game of Throats 🇬🇾🏳️‍🌈 (@TopherFrance) November 10, 2022

Most of the people that have seen Black Panther 2 are all talking about Alone. It’s amazing what good music can do. I can’t wait to see it. — Warlo (@AKChrismarlo) November 10, 2022

It looks like Black Panther 2 is a TERRIBLE movie. I'm not shocked because it is packed FULL of propaganda. From a Trinidadian woman making strange Black American jokes to this "Black" movie being used as a launchpad for Mexicans. Yea this movie is TRASH. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/4LtPk1Mig9 — Nas (@nasescobar316) November 10, 2022

Black Panther 2 was SO good. Hearing the Fireboy and Burna Boy songs on the soundtrack in the movie >>>> — content queen (@Olohiremee) November 10, 2022

time to grieve our king 🥲 warch black panther 2 yall!!! pic.twitter.com/Xb0jrQFR0Y — Anairis Quiñones (@anairis_q) November 10, 2022

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will chronicle the journey of Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje who will fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

Playing the lead role in the movie, Letitia Wright spoke to PTI in an interview and said that ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ shares many parallels with her real life as well. “When performing, in so many ways Shuri and I share a parallel of emotions in this film. We’re both dealing with something that has broken our hearts in ways that were very painful,” said the actor in the interview.

Turning the grief into strength, Wright added, “We definitely explore the ways in which she’s dealing with her emotions. She’s facing things that are really challenging for her. So, we see how she develops and expands. She is trying to understand herself and her emotions. We see how everybody is trying to gather around her to support her at this time.”

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ stars Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as the Dora Milaje’s General Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross.

The film will be helmed by Ryan Coogler, who also directed ‘Black Panther’ in 2018 and became the first superhero film to earn the Best Picture nomination at the oscars. ‘Black Panther’ minted USD 1.3 billion worldwide.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ releases in cinemas globally on November 11, 2022.