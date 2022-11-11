  • News
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching The Marvel Film

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Twitter Review: Ryan Coogler's blockbuster sequel releases in cinemas today.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 08:00 AM IST
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Twitter Review: Letitia Wright stars in the lead role in the film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The highly anticipated Marvel movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ releases in theaters today. Based in the fictional land of Wakanda, the film will pay a special tribute to its Star Lord T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman who played the lead role in Part 1.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ early reviews are calling it the most emotional Marvel movie yet. With the film set to witness a grand opening on Day 1 of its release worldwide, here are top 10 tweets to read if you’re planning to watch the film this weekend:

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will chronicle the journey of Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje who will fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. 

Playing the lead role in the movie, Letitia Wright spoke to PTI in an interview and said that ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ shares many parallels with her real life as well. “When performing, in so many ways Shuri and I share a parallel of emotions in this film. We’re both dealing with something that has broken our hearts in ways that were very painful,” said the actor in the interview.

Turning the grief into strength, Wright added, “We definitely explore the ways in which she’s dealing with her emotions. She’s facing things that are really challenging for her. So, we see how she develops and expands. She is trying to understand herself and her emotions. We see how everybody is trying to gather around her to support her at this time.” 

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ stars Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as the Dora Milaje’s General Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross.

The film will be helmed by Ryan Coogler, who also directed ‘Black Panther’ in 2018 and became the first superhero film to earn the Best Picture nomination at the oscars. ‘Black Panther’ minted USD 1.3 billion worldwide.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ releases in cinemas globally on November 11, 2022.

