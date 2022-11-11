Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review: Ryan Coogler’s Tribute To Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Is EXCATLY What MCU Was Missing

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 has had more lows than ups. Marking the last film in this phase, Disney had massive hopes from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. 10 minutes into the film, you’ll realize why MCU’s decision to end phase 4 with an emotional and heartouching tribute to Chadwick Boseman was bang on.

The Story

Wakanda has lost its Star Lord, King T’Challa. In the wake of his sudden demise, Queen Ramonda and Princess Shuri find themselves struggling to keep the Wakandans safe with the emergence of a new threat.

Tonight, return to Wakanda.



Get tickets now for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever. https://t.co/ACmjU47GTU pic.twitter.com/RmsjgZaJcV — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) November 10, 2022

Emotional First Half

Tributes are always special and emotional. The movie starts with a numbing tribute to Chadwick Boseman and it’s the silence that will give you the goosebumps. At one point, there is absolutely no sound; not onscreen, none amongst the audiences,

Director Ryan Coogler gives the audiences enough time to let Boseman’s absence sink in, with the first half of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ focusing majorly on Wakanda losing its Black Panther, King T’Challa. With a major sequence celebrating the legacy of Boseman with Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’, it will surely leave you teary eyed.

The film slowly changes its tonality and we are introduced to the new characters and emerging threats in the fantasy world. One of the most interesting characters in the film, scientist and RiRi Williams makes for an interesting character and impresses with her own iron suit. The sequence of RiRi, Okaye and Shuri running from the Feds is top notch and will remind you of the high octane action sequences Marvel has been known for.

A special sequence with Queen Ramonda and Princess Shuri sitting by the river and talking about T’Challa is a subtle attempt by director Ryan Coogler to let the audiences know it’s time to move on while simultaneously recovering and grieving from the massive loss of the Star Lord.

The Classic MCU Styled Second Half

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ second half deals primarily with the emergence of the new Black Panther on the block, while Wakanda deals with the grave loss of a beloved one. Without spilling the spoilers, it’s all in the DNA.

The movie does shift from an emotional ride to a top notch sci-fi saga, the duration of the film timed at 2 hours at 41 minutes does seem like a little too much at times. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has probably the longest runtime since the ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The duration does land in the film’s favor as it helps Ryan Coogler establish his characters well and not end the film in jeopardy.

P.S.: Do wait for ‘hotness alert’ cameo by a recurring cast member in the second half of the film that’ll surely make the female audiences’ happy.

Music

It’s rare that the music in a MCU film leaves such a big impact on you even after the movie ends. Songs ‘Alone’ and ‘Lift Me Up’ will definitely stay with you even after the post-credits of the film.

Direction

Director Ryan Coogler wastes no time in hiding the elephant in the room, the untimely demise of his main character, King T’Challa. While he lets the Black Panther fans grieve with the loss of their King, Ryan does not let the grief overpower or overshadow the loss.

This time around, he lets ‘Black Panther’ be an all-women show and centers the entire plot towards the female characters.

Performance By The Cast

Angela Bassett leads the cast of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as Queen Ramonda. The poise and stature Bassett brings onscreen is

Letitia Wright had massive weight on her shoulder in carrying on the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Her playfulness from Black Panther 1 has been toned down to get her into the center of the frame and carry the film on her shoulders. Wright proves she is worthy of all expectations and gets all the emotional and fierce chords right.

The classic MCU humor is preserved with Danai Gurira's Okoye who makes you giggle every now and then.

Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart aka RiRi Williams is sassy and intelligent and makes for an exciting character.

Tenoch Huerta brings life to fan-favorite comic book character Namor and gets it right as the antagonist of the film.

Overall

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves why Marvel saved the best for the last of its Phase 4. Relatable human emotions mixed with mind blowing superpowers, this Ryan Coogler directorial gets you emotional and teary eyed while making sure you don’t miss the intrinsic MCU vibe and gets all points for pulling off action sequences right.

My suggestion, don’t miss this classic cinematic experience on the big screen and watch it with fellow Wakanda lovers to feel the legacy that Chadwick Boseman left behind.