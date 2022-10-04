Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Release Date | When And Where To Watch MCU's New Film

Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally dropped the trailer of its much-awaited film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. The trailer shows a glimpse of a new hero in a Black Panther suit who will take charge after T'Challa. The movie will also give tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who essayed the role of T'Challa in the MCU.

Sharing the trailer, Marvel studios wrote, "Show them who we are.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, only in theatres November 11."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

When And Where To Watch Black Panther Wakanda Forever:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theatres on November 11, 2022. Meanwhile, talking about the film's OTT release, Black Panther 2 will stream on Disney+ after its theatrical run. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne.

The teaser of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Directed by Rayan Coogler, Black Panther 2 will be the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moreover, it is the last film of Marvel's Phase 4.

Sharing the teaser, Marvel Studios just wrote, "WAKANDA FOREVER".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

At the teaser launch event, director Ryan Coogler talked about Chadwick Boseman. He said, "Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film."

Black Panther 2 stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. The movie will the theatres on November 11, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Panther (@blackpanther)

Marvel has announced all the shows and movies till phase 6 at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 event. The list includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Echo, Loki Season 2, The Marvels, Blade, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Phase 6 includes Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.