Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Marvel's Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In New Teaser Makes Fans Emotional

Marvel Cinematic Universe unveiled the first teaser of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Directed by Rayan Coogler, Black Panther 2 will be the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The teaser launch of Black Panther 2 was emotional for all fans, following the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Meanwhile, Black Panther 2 will also be the last film of Marvel's Phase 4.

Sharing the teaser, Marvel Studios just wrote, "WAKANDA FOREVER".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Marvel paid an emotional tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who essayed the role of King T'Challa. The teaser begins with the song No Woman No Cry by Bob Marley. The storyline of the film is not revealed much in the teaser, however, a glimpse of the new Black Panther was revealed.

At the teaser launch event, director Ryan Coogler talked about Chadwick Boseman. He said, "Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Black Panther 2 stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. The movie will the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Marvel also unveiled the trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law. The series will stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 17, 2022. It is also the part of Marvel phase 4 and will have 9 episodes.

Meanwhile, Marvel has announced all the shows and movies till phase 6 at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 event. The list includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Echo, Loki Season 2, The Marvels, Blade, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Phase 6 includes Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.