Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hits The $500 Million Mark At The Worldwide Box Office | Read

Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has crossed the magical figure of $500 million at the global box-office despite mixed reviews. The film is the second installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superhero franchise, ‘Black Panther’.

According to a report in American daily Box Office Mojo, the MCU film has surpassed the $500 million mark in less than two weeks at the box office. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ total collection currently stands at $546 million. The film is now on its way to the 1 Billion mark worldwide.

‘Black Panther : Wakanda Forever’ released theatrically on November 11, 2022 worldwide. The film stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke alongside Florence Kasumba, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli in pivotal roles.

Talking about how ‘Black Panther’ changed the perceptions about Africa, lead star Lupita Nyong’o told Reuters, “Embracing the diversity that is African culture has resulted in other people embracing their indigenous cultures as well.”

“We are celebrating our culture, we are celebrating where we are from in a way that is extremely inclusive,” the actor said. Her co-star Florence Kasumba added, “I would have needed that movie as a child because there are not so many role models.”

Notably, director Ryan Coogler revealed scrapping the original script for the sequel after the ‘Black Panther’ lead actor Chadwick Boseman’s untimely demise in 2020. The actor passed away after battling with colon cancer.

Instead of T’Challa grieving lost time after “the blip,” the driving force of the movie became centered on Wakanda mourning their leader. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director spoke about how he wanted to quit filmmaking after the demise of his friend and actor Chadwick Boseman.

“I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business. I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another ‘Black Panther’ movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?’” the director added.