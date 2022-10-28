  • News
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever FIRST Reviews Out; Fans Call It ‘Best Marvel Movie Ever’ | Check Top 5 Tweets

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reviews are OUT! From being an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman to 'the best MCU film ever,' check out all what fans have to say about the Ryan Coogler-film.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 10:01 AM IST
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's premiere show was held on October 26. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Marvel’s most anticipated film of the year, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is ready to hit the theaters on November 11. The movie went through various delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is finally gearing up for a global release next month. 

The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are already out on social media. With fans requesting the studio to keep Chadwick Boseman’s legacy going and not replace him, it seems like the filmmakers have zeroed down on a mysterious new Black Panther.

With less than 2 weeks to go for the film’s official release, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ held its world premiere on October 26. The first reactions from the film are already out on social media. Take a look:

Recently, director Ryan Coogler revealed that he considered quitting filmmaking after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely demise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker spoke about being “at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business.”

“I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another ‘Black Panther’ movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'” said Coogler in his interview with the American daily. He added, “I was poring over a lot of conversations that we had, towards what I realized was the end of his life. “I decided that it made more sense to keep going.”

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will pick up from the events after the death of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. While Ryan Coogler will be returning to the director’s chair, cast members including Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke too will join new cast members for the hit sequel.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be released in India on November 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

