Black Panther: Wakanda Forever FIRST Reviews Out; Fans Call It ‘Best Marvel Movie Ever’ | Check Top 5 Tweets

Marvel’s most anticipated film of the year, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is ready to hit the theaters on November 11. The movie went through various delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is finally gearing up for a global release next month.

The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are already out on social media. With fans requesting the studio to keep Chadwick Boseman’s legacy going and not replace him, it seems like the filmmakers have zeroed down on a mysterious new Black Panther.

With less than 2 weeks to go for the film’s official release, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ held its world premiere on October 26. The first reactions from the film are already out on social media. Take a look:

Finally had the honor of watching #BlackPantherWakandaForever. Marvel Studios was never as political as this film, that has action scenes, of course, but much more. For example, probably the MVP, Angela Bassett is assured of an Oscar nomination, if not winning. 👇 pic.twitter.com/OEX4Cz3rhZ — Gabriel Carvalho (@gabirucarvalho) October 27, 2022

Just saw #BlackPantherWakandaForever If you’re looking for that Marvel feel that has been missing, this is it. Emotional, maybe 10 minutes too long, but who cares? Overall, a throwback to what made Marvel special in the first place. A beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) October 27, 2022

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD — Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a powerful film and a great tribute to Chadwick Boseman. There's never been a CBM like it. Really strong performances all around too. Namor's motivations were a little weak and I felt the runtime, but it's still towards the top of Phase 4 for me. pic.twitter.com/CibfaUTNmR — Ryden (@RydenScarnato) October 27, 2022

Phew, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a triumph. It cleverly balances grief and hope, with plenty of visually delightful moments. Tenoch Huerta is fascinating as Namor, and Dominique Thorne is super fun as Riri Williams. More like this please Marvel! #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/64Fd7QTirV — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) October 27, 2022

Recently, director Ryan Coogler revealed that he considered quitting filmmaking after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely demise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker spoke about being “at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business.”

“I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another ‘Black Panther’ movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'” said Coogler in his interview with the American daily. He added, “I was poring over a lot of conversations that we had, towards what I realized was the end of his life. “I decided that it made more sense to keep going.”

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will pick up from the events after the death of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. While Ryan Coogler will be returning to the director’s chair, cast members including Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke too will join new cast members for the hit sequel.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be released in India on November 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.