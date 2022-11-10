Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Box Office Prediction Day 1, Runtime, Advance Bookings And More

Marvel’s newest film, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is all set to release in cinemas on November 11, 2022. The film marks the second installment in the blockbuster ‘Black Panther’ film franchise that starred Chadwick Boseman in the lead role.

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification with a runtime of 2 hours 44 minutes. The film will be released in India in as many as four languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Touted as the most emotional Marvel film yet, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has sold over 75,000 tickets in advance bookings. The film is expected to make a grand opening in India and is likely to gross over Rs 10 crore.

The starcast of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ includes Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, as well as Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta. Lupita Nyong’o who plays ‘Nakia’ in the film, recently spoke about how the film changed perceptions of Africa.

Speaking at the red carpet of the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premiere in London, Lupita said “Embracing the diversity that is African culture has resulted in other people embracing their indigenous cultures as well. We are celebrating our culture, we are celebrating where we are from in a way that is extremely inclusive.”

Notably, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards as well. Director Ryan Coogler wrote a sequel for ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman, but after the actor’s unfortunate demise, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honoring Boseman’s legacy.

In a report by Variety, the filmmaker mentioned how he was at a point of quitting the film business after Chadwick’s death. “I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business. I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another ‘Black Panther’ movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?' the director was quoted saying.