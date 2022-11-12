Black Panther: Wakanda Forever BO | MCU's New Film Fails To Surpass Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4 On Day 1

BLACK Panther: Wakanda Forever has been one of the most awaited Marvel movies of the year and has a huge fan following in India as well. The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba and Dominique Thorne.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie collected around Rs 12.50 crores on the first day as per the early estimates. However, its opening day collection is around Rs 15.05 crores. Its predecessor collected around Rs 5.60 crores in India.

Black Panther 2 has also crossed the opening day earnings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is one of the biggest hits of Bollywood in 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected around Rs 14 crore on day 1.

However, Black Panther 2 is still behind other Marvel releases of this year. Doctor Strange 2 collected Rs 28 crores approximately on Day 1 and Thor: Love and Thunder collected around Rs 18 crores on Day 1.

According to a report by Deadline, Black Panther 2 has collected $58.8 million worldwide.

Directed by Rayan Coogler, Black Panther 2 is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moreover, it is the last film of Marvel's Phase 4. Meanwhile, talking about the film's OTT release, Black Panther 2 will stream on Disney+ after its theatrical run.

At the teaser launch event, director Ryan Coogler talked about Chadwick Boseman. He said, "Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film."

Black Panther 2 also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Marvel has announced all the shows and movies till phase 6 at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 event. The list includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Echo, Loki Season 2, The Marvels, Blade, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Phase 6 includes Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.