Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Collection: Marvel Film Sees A Massive DROP Of 65% On Day 4

Marvel’s latest film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ released in cinemas worldwide on November 11, 2022. The film has been helmed by Ryan Coogler and starts off right after the Chadwick Boseman-starrer first film in the franchise.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ collected over Rs 11.75 crore on Friday, Rs 13.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. But the film saw a massive drop of about 65% on Day 4 and collected around Rs 4 crore on Monday.

With this, the total collections of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at the Indian box office stand at Rs 43.50 crore currently. The film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark before its second weekend.

Dominique Thorne, who played the role of scientist Riri Williams in the film, spoke about how heavy the ironman suit she wore in the film was. The actor told Variety magazine in an interview that “I’m not going to lie. It was pretty otherworldly to feel the weight of it. That was the quickest entry point into Riri Williams because, of course, I know that she’s an engineer, she’s a mechanic, I know she is a gearhead.”

The actor further added, “unlike some of the other suits that may be added in later with visual effects, the Mark I was all practical” and divulged its weight saying, “52.5 pounds, and that’s without one piece.”

Ryan Coogler, who returned to the director’s chair for the second time for ‘Black Panther 2’, opened up about how he considered quitting filmmaking after the sudden demise of actor Chadwick Boseman.

“I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business. I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another ‘Black Panther’ movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'” said Ryan Coogler in an interview to Entertainment Weekly.

‘Black Panther’ lead actor Chadwick Boseman died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. The second installment in the franchise takes place right after the events of Boseman’s character, King T’Challa’s death.