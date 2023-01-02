Black Panther 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Marvel’s Emotional Tribute To Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

Marvel’s latest film, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is all set to premiere on OTT soon. According to reports, the film will be streaming exclusively on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar’s platform.

‘Black Panther 2’ features an ensemble cast including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett. The film has been helmed by Ryan Coogler and released in theaters worldwide on November 11, 2022.

According to reports, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar’s OTT platform from January 20, 2023. The film will be available in four different languages including English, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Written by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s plot revolves around Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje, who fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The film opened to positive feedback from the audiences and critics. Recently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became the highest grossing female superhero film ever. The film is also one of the highest grossing films of 2022.

Recently, filmmaker Ryan Coogler revealed the backstory of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ would have been before Chadwick Boseman’s death. “In the (original) script, T’Challa was a dad who’d had this forced five-year absence from his son’s life. The first scene was an animated sequence. You hear Nakia talking to Toussaint. She says, “Tell me what you know about your father.” You realize that he doesn’t know his dad was the Black Panther. He’s never met him, and Nakia is remarried to a Haitian dude. Then, we cut to reality, and it’s the night that everybody comes back from the Blip. You see T’Challa meet the kid for the first time.”