Black Panther: Wakanda Forever On OTT: Film To Release In 5 Languages In India On THIS Date

Marvel’s latest superhero film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set for its digital streaming debut next week. The film, which takes off after the death of its King T’Challa played by Chadwick Boseman, has been directed by Ryan Coogler.

Starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett in pivotal roles, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in cinemas on November 11, 2022. The film opened to positive reviews from the critics and audiences alike.

On Thursday, digital streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be releasing on their platform next week. The film will be released in as many as 5 languages in India.

“The biggest war, the time is now. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming February 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam,” read the official post of Disney+ Hotstar.

Recently, Angela Bassett made history as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe star to be nominated for an acting Oscar for her ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. The actor essayed the role of Queen Ramonda in the film.

In a press statement, Angela Basett talked about her character and said, “Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday”

Having already won the Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for her role, Angela Bassett is a favorite at winning the Oscars 2023.

Notably, the first ‘Black Panther’ film, which released back in 2018, got nominated for seven Oscar nominations in 2019 and received three awards, including the first Best Picture nomination for a superhero film.

Singing sensation Rihanna bagged a best Original Song at the Oscars 2023 for her song ‘Lift Me Up’ in the film. The nomination marks the singer’s first time nod at the Academy Awards.