Black Panther 2 Box Office: This Marvel Film Becomes Highest-Grossing Female-Led Superhero Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is unstoppable and is still breaking records months after its theatrical release. The audience was excited to watch this Marvel film and it was an emotional ride for them after the demise of Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther 2 has reportedly become the highest-grossing female-led superhero film of all time.

According to a report by Box Office Mojo, Black Panther 2 has also surpassed Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman at the box office. Its domestic earnings now reportedly stand at $431.5 million which is more than both Captain Marvel, Black Widow and Wonder Woman, which collected $426.8 million, $183.65 million and $412.8 million respectively.

The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba and Dominique Thorne. Directed by Rayan Coogler, Black Panther 2 is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moreover, it is the last film of Marvel's Phase 4. Meanwhile, talking about the film's OTT release, Black Panther 2 will stream on Disney+ after its theatrical run.

At the teaser launch event, director Ryan Coogler talked about Chadwick Boseman. He said, "Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film."

Marvel has announced all the shows and movies till phase 6 at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 event. The list includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Echo, Loki Season 2, The Marvels, Blade, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Phase 6 includes Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.