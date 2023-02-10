Disha Patani's latest outing turned out to be the talk of town. The Malang actress, along with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa are all set for the North America Tour. On February 10, Disha was spotted out and about in the city in a black cut-out mini dress, making her fans go frenzy.

The 30-year-old actress never misses a chance to impress the fashion police, and her recent pick is proof. Disha donned a blackrey little dress with a bodycon cutout. The gorgeous dress had silicon straps and lace accents. Stunning images and videos of the actress went viral on social media after she made a striking appearance. She completed her outfit with black-coloured boots and small earrings. Disha also shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Such a cute dress!"

Fans headed to the comments section and praised her for the look. An Instagram user commented, "Miss disha patani world most Fabulous beautiful girl Oni chan," another one wrote, "There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry you are the most beautiful and gorgeous," a netizen also commented, "Wow you looking so gorgeous, and others dropped hearts.

Akshay Kumar is all set for his North America tour, named 'The Entertainers'. Other than Akshaym it will have Disha Patani, Mouni Roy , Nora Fatehi , and Sonam Bajwa among others performing for the audience. The tour will kickstart in March 2023.

Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Kumar wrote, "Heyy Atlanta!! Gear up, the North America tour of #TheEntertainers kicks off with you. Bollywood, fun, masti, music. March 2023."