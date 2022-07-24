  • News
'Black Adam, Shazam! Fury Of Gods': Major DC Films Announced At San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Warner Bros made no presentations about "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "The Flash", which will hit the screens in 2023 in the San Diego Comic-con 2022.

By Ashita Singh
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 04:04 PM IST
Shazam (Pic- Twitter)

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 returned and dropped some major announcements on DC's new projects. Warner Bros dropped the official trailers of its much-awaited titles "Black Adam" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" at SDCC, this year.

However, the studio stuck to its 2022 titles during the presentation and revealed no information about the upcoming "The Flash" and "Aquaman" sequel which features controversial stars Ezra Miller and Amber Heard.

For "Black Adam", lead star Dwayne Johnson brought a new trailer for the DC Comics film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra."Black Adam" is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 21. The actor, who showed up in costume, was joined by the director as well as cast members Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) during the film's presentation.

Meanwhile, the team of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" -- Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lucy Liu and director David F Sandberg -- showcased the film's official trailer during their presentation. The movie, which is a sequel to Levi's 2019 hit "Shazam!", will make its debut in theatres on December 21.

Warner Bros made no presentations about "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "The Flash", which will hit the screens in 2023, as the studio continues to find itself in the imbroglio over Miller and Heard's separate personal issues. Heard featured as Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" opposite Jason Momoa. The film is scheduled to be released on March 17, 2023.

