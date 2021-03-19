BJP MLA Vinay Bihari has asked the Bihar government to send the song makers and actors to jail to maintain the purity of the story. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhojpuri cinemas are often looked down upon for their obscene content in films and songs. So, to curb this practice, BJP MLA Vinay Bihari has asked the Bihar government to send the song makers and actors to jail. Earlier, the state government had warned the Bhojpuri filmmakers to reduce the obscene content. However, after seeing no improvement in the content, Vinay suggested an immediate action against all the people including actors, involved in the making of such 'vulgar' songs and films.

He believes by sending prominent Bhojpuri actors to jail, a strong message will be sent out to all the makers in the Bhojpuri industry who make such obscene songs and films.

Comparing Bhojpuri cinema with other Bihari dialects in which films are made such as, Angika, Maithili and Magahi, Vinay questioned why they are cleaner than Bhojpuri cinema. The singer and songwriter, further added that even he is part of the entertainment industry but has never created or sung such songs in films.

He appealed to the Bihar government in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, to eradicate vulgarity from the Bhojpuri industry and take strict actions to maintain the purity of the story.

Meanwhile, a well-known Bhojpuri composer and singer, Khushabu Uttam, raised the concern that they are asked to make such songs. Despite their wishes, they are made to sing and compose the song as there is heavy demand from the audience. However, it's not an easy task to eradicate such vulgar content, as for years such content is being curated and even the market demands such kind of songs.

Let's see what steps do Bihar government takes to curb the vulgarity from the Bhojpuri industry

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv