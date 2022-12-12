BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Blessed With A Baby Girl; Says 'Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi'

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has been blessed with a baby girl with his wife Surabhi Tiwari on Monday. To announce the same, the leader headed to his Twitter handle and shared an adorable picture featuring himself, and his wife, who could be seen lying on the hospital bed.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, "बड़े हर्ष के साथ सूचित करना है कि मेरे घर में लक्ष्मी के बाद सरस्वती का आगमन हुआ है..आज घर में प्यारी सी बिटिया पैदा हुई है.. उसपे आप सभी का आशीर्वाद बना रहे.. सुरभि-मनोज तिवारी. (It is with great pleasure to inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi.. Today a lovely daughter has been born in the house.. May all of you bless her.. Surbhi-Manoj Tiwari.)"

It is pertinent to note that Manoj Tiwari got married to his first wife Rani Tiwari in 1999 and the duo has a daughter together, named Rhitu. Manoj and Rani divorced after 11 years of their marriage after which the former married Surabhi in December 2020 and now, the couple has been blessed with a daughter.