‘Biwi Ka Wake Up Call’: Watch Vicky Kaushal's Priceless Reaction After Katrina Kaif Tries To Wake Him Up In 'Phone Bhoot' Style

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are hands down one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. The duo, who will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary, never fail to give their fans absolute couple goals.

Recently, Katrina Kaif took to her social media account to share an inside video from their home. Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Phone Bhoot’ star posted a video of herself waking her husband Vicky Kaushal up.

“Biwi ka loving wake up call,” wrote Katrina in the caption. Watch:

In the video, Katrina Kaif wakes up husband Vicky Kaushal by playing the sound from her upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot', where she says 'Mein Bhoot hu.’ To this, Vicky Kaushal wakes up in shock and goes back to sleep after listening to the sound.

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Diwali together. Taking to their Instagram accounts, the duo posted pictures of their celebration of the festival.

“Ghar ki lakshmi ke sath lakshmi puja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humari taraf se shubh Deepavali,” wrote Vicky Kaushal in his post.

After dating for several years, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021. The wedding was held in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. The film will be released in theatres on November 4, 2022. She will also star alongside Vijay Sethupati in sriram Raghavan’s next ‘Merry Christmas’.

Katrina Kaif will also pair up once again with Salman Khan for their blockbuster ‘Tiger’ franchise in ‘Tiger 3’.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s film ‘Sam Bahadur’.