Mallika Sherawat has turned a year older today, October 24, and it seems she is ageing backwards. The actress has stayed away from the entertainment industry for a while but not from the minds of her ardent fans. As the actress is celebrating her 45th birthday, she shared a series of pics on her social media handle, making her fans grasp for breath.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped pics in a bright yellow bikini posing by a small pool. The Murder actress looked enchanting and fit in every pic as she preened for the camera. She captioned the post as, "Birthday girl...fit & fabulous."

Mallika Sherawat was last seen in the movie Zeenat released in 2017, and ever since then, she has stayed away from Bollywood. Recently, she returned to Indian and marked her digital debut with The Story and then followed it up with Booo Sabki Phategi and Nakaab. Talking about her career, she told BT, "I want to play meaningful roles. I have missed doing that. People were approaching me for very glamorous roles, with a lot of money, but no soul in the character or meaning to it. It’s important to reinvent yourself after a period of time. If I do the same things that I have done before, you will only get vintage Mallika".

The actress is currently shooting for her next web show and wants to focus on the digital space. The actress was quoted saying, "Digital space is revolutionalising Indian cinema. I finally believe that the directors are writing complex female characters. Traditional Bollywood cinema is formulaic. You wouldn’t see a role that Shefali Shah played in Delhi Crime in a Bollywood movie."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv