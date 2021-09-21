Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped an adorable birthday morning pic with her darling hubby Saif Ali Khan on her story and captioned it as "21-09-2021" with a heart emoticon.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned a year older and social media platforms are flooded with warm wishes from B-town celebs and her fans. The gorgeous actress has turned 41-year-old, but it seems she is ageing backwards. Bebo, who is holidaying in the Maldives, recently, uploaded a stunning pic leaving her fans super excited.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped an adorable birthday morning pic with her darling hubby Saif Ali Khan on her story and captioned it as "21-09-2021" with a heart emoticon. In the pic, Saif is lovingly holding Bebo in his arms as they enjoy the view.

Here have a look:

The actress jetted off to the island nation a week ago, and since then, Kareena has been sharing stunning pics of her and her boys, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Yesterday, Bebo dropped three pics on her story revealing her 'forever mood', which is none other than her younger son Jeh.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, her darling sister Karisma Kapoor has also dropped a heartwarming birthday wish for her baby sister along with a childhood pic. In the throwback pic, Karisma is seen lovingly holding the hand of Kareena as they both pose for the camera. She wrote, "Will always be by ur side👭 Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline ❤️❤️❤️🎂🎈love you the mostest"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Even her besties Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Amrita Arora, dropped adorable birthday wishes for Bebo sharing throwback pics.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Also, Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht is in her kitty. However, the filmmaker is yet to reveal when the film will go on floors.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv