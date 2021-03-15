Alia Bhatt took to her social media on her birthday to share the first look as Sita from SS Rajamouli's RRR. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the special occasion of her birthday actress Alia Bhatt has unveiled her first look as Sita from her upcoming film RRR. Yes, she took to her social media handle and shared the picture of herself posing in green saree and red blouse. The look seems to be a candid shot from one of the scenes from the SS Rajamouli directorial. Dropping the pic on her Insta account, Alia wrote, "Sita... #RRR" with a heart emoji.

A few hours ago, the Raazi actress shared a glimpse and announced about revealing the first look. In the silhouette image, Alia is seen donning an orange saree and her hair is tied in a low messy bun. From the picture, it looks like she is worshipping Lord Rama. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Coming tomorrow #RRR."

In the film RRR, Alia will be seen working opposite South star Ram Charan, who will be seen playing the role of Sitaramraju. The film also stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr, who will play the character of Komaram Bheem. RRR is based on India's freedom struggle from the British Raj.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has several films in her kitty including Ayan Mukerji's Bhramastra, where she will be sharing the screen space with her beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi which is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The film is slated to release on July 30, this year.

So guys coming back to Alia's first poster from RRR, what are your thoughts from her look as Sita? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal