New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who turned 35 on Sunday, expressed gratitude for spending his birthday on a film set of his next Bawaal after two years of sitting at home in the wake of the pandemic. He shared a picture on his birthday wherein the actor can be seen surrounded by balloons. He is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's "Bawaal", in which he shares the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun took to Instagram to thank his fans and followers for their love and best wishes and wrote, "It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthdays were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Meanwhile, the actor has been getting many birthday wishes from all industry friends and fans. Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and Anushka Kapoor among many others wished Varun on his birthday.

His close friend and partner in crime Arjun Kapoor also shared a video and wished the Bhediya star. With his post, Arjun revealed that Varun Dhawan is guruji and how he predicted Arjun's Ladykiller in the year 2015 only.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "Yeh Aadmi purush hi nahi maha purush hai... not a lot of u know this but Varun has been side-hustling as a fortune-teller for the industry a while now. So, on his birthday today, it is my pleasure to reveal his alter ego, Guruji Varun. You are the astrologer I need in my life Guruji You predicted me being a #Ladykiller in 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟱 !!! Now, everyone can see your skill and give you credit, exactly what you expect from everyone all time, anyway. 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆@varundvn aka Guruji."

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama will be released on June 24.

This year he will also star in Amar Kaushik's "Bhediya", which will be released on November 25. The horror-comedy also features Kirti Sanon.

Posted By: Ashita Singh