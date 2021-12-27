New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today, December 27. The actor hosted a starry birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse but before the clock clicked 12, the superstar interacted with the media standing outside his farmhouse and revealed some interesting details about his upcoming movie Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

During the media interaction, he said there is a possibility that he and his close friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan might come together for a film. He hinted at SRK joining him for a cameo role in the third instalment of Tiger. For unversed, Salman will be essaying a cameo role in SRK's Pathan.

"We are coming together in 'Tiger' and 'Pathan'. 'Tiger 3' should be released by December 2022, before that 'Pathan' will release. Then maybe both of us will come together," the actor told reporters.

Yes, you read that right, and not just this, reports are rife that actor has also started shooting for the same and will essay the role of a RAW officer.

Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. Reportedly, the film will also star Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist.

YRF is also backing Shah Rukh-led actioner Pathan, which will release before Tiger 3 in 2022.

There were reports that both Pathan and Tiger will be a part of YRF's 'spy universe', which will ultimately bring its heroes for a movie together.

During the media interaction, Salman also confirmed, he will be filming for his recently announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel, after he finishes shooting, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and No Entry 2.

Coming back to Tiger 3, Salman has currently taken a break from the shooting. Reportedly, he will be resuming the shooting next year in early January 2022 with Katrina Kaif.

With PTI Inputs

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv