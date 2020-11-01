In the photo, Ishaan is flaunting his abs and is seen lost in thoughts sitting poolside, see photo.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his birthday on November 1 and he has turned 25 this year. Netizens are going gaga over his picture as he blessed the netizens' feed. On his birthday, Ishaan gave a surprise to his fans as he shared a shirtless picture on his Instagram.

In the photo, Ishaan is flaunting his abs and is seen lost in thoughts sitting poolside. The Suitable Boy actor posted the photo with 'dragon' emoji.

Ishaan made his debut in 2018 with two films - Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds alongside Malavika Mohanan and Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, he was seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy in which he romanced Tabu. Ishaan is the son of Rajesh Khatter and Neelima Azim. He is the younger half-brother of Shahid Kapoor.

On the work front, Ishaan will be seen in Raja Krishna Menon directorial titled Pippa. In the film, he will play the role of Brigadier Balaram Singh Mehta and it's adapted from the book of the war hero who fought against Pakistan in the 1971 war titled The Burning Chaffees.

The Dhadak actor will also be seen in horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Ishaan began his acting career at the age of five. He was starred in Shahid's film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! where he played a brief role.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma