New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Soon mom-to-be and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has always been a trend setter when it comes to fashion. Similarly, the actress has been giving major motherhood vibes and fashion goals even during her pregnancy. Speaking of which, the actress was recently seen wearing designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designers shared stunning pictures of the actress that have been doing rounds on the internet. The actress looks like a diva in those pictures, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Taking to Instagram, the designers dropped breathtaking pictures of Sonam, where the actress can be seen showing her baby bump in the pictures. The actress can be seen wearing an off-white satin ensemble with delicate sequins and pearls. The picture also featured a long trail.

Sharing the picture, the designers wrote, "Celebrating Sonam - Muse, Maverick, and Mother-to-be."

"We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence makes her do it her way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you! Abu-Sandeep. Sonam is the epitome of strength and grace in an off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls, worn with a long trailing multi-paneled, dress, hand-embroidered in pearls." they added.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Meanwhile, a few days back, the actress along with her husband Anand Ahuja returned from her babymoon. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a bunch of new pictures on her profile.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Back in March this year, the actress announced her pregnancy. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child in the fall.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen