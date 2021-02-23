Bipasha Basu took to her social media handle and shared multiple videos and pictures from her Maldives vacay with hubby Karan Singh Grover. Scroll down to see how they celebrated the actor's birthday in a pool.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are easily everyone's favourite couple when it comes to flaunting their lovey-dovey pictures of their PDA. Recently, the duo have taken some days off from their busy schedule and are spending quality time in Maldives where Karan is ringing in his 39th birthday. Yes, Bipasha took to her social media handle to wish him. She shared multiple videos and pics in her Instagram stories and even posted a clip and a photo in her post too. Captioning the picture, Bipasha wrote, "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday. I love you"

Meanwhile, in the video, the duo are seen having a breakfast in a pool. While, Bipasha is seen wearing a yellow swimsuit, Karan was seen donning neon coloured trunks. the actress captioned her video saying, "When you have to patao the birthday boy to share his breakfast spread with you #floatingbreakfast #monkrylove #monkeyprincebirthday @wmaldives"

Aren't they looking lovely? Well, seems like they are having a blast!

Meanwhile, Bipasha had dropped a few more glimpses from their Maldives' beach vacay where the duo are posing together and having fun. The couple was recently in news for celebrating Valentine's Day and sharing their video, Bipasha wrote, "This year ...our first celebration together... @iamksgofficial you make everyday like Valentine’s Day for me... Thank you for the surprises, gifts , pampering, cuddles, hugs, kisses ,foot massages, happiness, laughter , joy... and zillions of more things and feelings. Thank you for your heart... Thank you for being my person❤️I love you now and forever TUVU... #monkeylove"

Well, we can't help but admire them as they are the cutest. So, guys what are your thoughts about their pics and videos? Do let us know.

