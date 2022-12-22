Bipasha Basu Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Jannat And Ayaz Khan’s Newborn Daughter | See Pic

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu expressed her love and excitement as she shared an adorable post of television actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan's newborn daughter Dua on her Instagram. The actress shared the first glimpse of Dua congratulating the couple on their new journey as parents.

Bipasha Basu shares a close bond with Ayaz and Jannat Khan, as Ayaz Khan was Karan Singh Grover's co-star on the TV show 'Dill Mill Gayye' which gained immense popularity revolving around the medical drama aired on Star One.

Taking to Bipasha Basu's Instagram, the actress wrote, "Dua, She is here to fill all our lives with love and happiness. Congratulations to my darling @jannatkhan1618 & my dearest @ayazkhan701 ." Bipasha also wrote how eager she is to witness the friendship that will grow between her daughter Devi and Dua.

Expressing her excitement over their daughters being future friends, Bipasha further wrote, Can't wait to witness the adventures of Devi & Dua, Two strawberries#scorpio #capricorn."

Ayaz Khan announced the arrival of his baby girl by sharing an adorable picture of her on his Instagram, which was later shared by Bipasha Basu too. In his post, Ayaz Khan wrote, "Dua's do come true!! On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan."

In the shared picture, Ayan and Jannat's daughter Dua can be seen dressed in all pink laying on a bed, whereas her parents can be seen grabbing her fingers in each hand.

Ayan and Jannat Khan announced their pregnancy in September when Ayaz Khan announced the news on his social media handle and wrote, "Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon. We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life, Our family will grow by two little feet, Allah has been so good to us."

On the other hand, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl on November 12, where Devi's little feet can be seen in the picture on her parents' hands, where the couple wrote, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."