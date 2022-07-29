Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Expecting First Child? Here's What We Know

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been among those couples who always give their fans major goals of strong relationships. The couple met on the sets of 'Alone' and fell in love. Later in 2016, the couple decided to promise forever to each other by tying the knot to each other. Now, as per the media report, the couple is expecting their first child.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to both the actors, Bipasha and Karan are extremely happy with the pregnancy. The source also revealed that they are in a happy space and will soon make it official.

Both the actors are active on social media and often share pictures and videos of each other. Recently, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Expressing love for Karan, Bipasha wrote a heartwarming post on her Instagram.

Sharing a beautiful video from her wedding day, the actress wrote, “Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever."

Karan also took to his Instagram and shared a jot down his piece emotions for his wife.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you anymore, and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!”

Meanwhile, on Karan Singh Grover's work front, the actor was last seen in the web series, Qubool Hai 2.0 with Surbhi Jyoti, while Bipasha had featured in the crime-thriller miniseries, Dangerous.

All the Bipasha and Karan fans are excited to hear the good news from the couple soon.