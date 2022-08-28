Bipasha Basu Embraces Motherhood, Flaunts Baby Bump In New Insta Post | Watch

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is embracing her pregnancy phase. A few days back the actress informed her fans that she is expecting her first child with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos on her social media handle. Recently, the actress shared a video on her Instagram profile where she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha posted a video where she can be seen wearing a green colour gown. The actress is having a no make-up look and flaunting her baby bump. Nonetheless, the actress is glowing differently during her pregnancy days.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as she posted the video, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis. Apart from fans, former Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh wrote: “Baby coming! Jai Mata Di!" Model Diandra Soares commented, “Cannot get over it, Bipsy."

Back on August 16, Bipasha took to her Instagram profile and shared the good news with her fans. The actress dropped a long note that talks about the beginning of the new phase of her life. She also expressed her gratitude to her fans for sending her good wishes.

A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually, and then we met each other, and from then, we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016. The couple met on the sets of their film 'Alone' and fell in love.