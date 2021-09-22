Helmed by Abbas-Mustan, Ajnabee featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The movie completer 20 years in Bollywood this Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut on September 21 in 2001 with a thriller, Ajnabee. This Tuesday, marked 20 years of the debut movie of Bipasha in Hindi film Industry. Helmed by Abbas-Mustan, Ajnabee featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles.

Even Amongst all the other talented actors, Bipasha left a special mark on the fans with her beauty and acting skills. Celebrating 20 years of Ajnabee and her debut in the industry, Bipasha took her Insta to share a series of posts and expressed her emotions.

In a heartfelt post on Insta, Bipasha shared a poster of the movie and wrote, "This is the first day when the audiences welcomed me into their hearts, 20 years back … my first film, #ajnabee released on 21st September 2001.”

“It doesn’t feel like so much time has passed, as the love that I get from my fans, well-wishers, the film fraternity, and the media is still so strong. I am grateful for this love forever. #ajnabee will be special to me forever,” she added and stated how fast the time has passed.

She further mentioned the cast and crew of the movie and extended her gratitude for them. She wrote, “I am thankful for my directors Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai, producer Vijay Galani, all my co-actors—@akshaykumar @iambobbydeol @kareenakapoorkhan, my first ever team (@rockystarofficial @hairbyykaushall and Anil Dada)… and the entire unit. It’s been a beautiful journey from then to now. I am truly blessed #20yearsofajnabee."

In another post, Bipasha shared a clip of her popular song 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from the film and wrote, "Mehbooba Mehbooba from #ajnabee. My first hit dance number."

Meanwhile, the Ajnabee actress also shared a throwback video featuring her and co-actor Bobby Deol in the movie. On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in the Dangerous web series in the year 2020. The series was helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

Posted By: Ashita Singh