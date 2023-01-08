Bipasha Basu Celerates Her 44th Birthday With Karan Singh Grover And Their Daughter Devi; See

Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 44th birthday on January 7, 2023. The actress, who is currently embracing motherhood, shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. Basu took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures featuring herself, her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

The first pic saw Bipasha smiling as she held Devi close to her, while the second pic saw Karan looking at her and Devi with smile. "3 of Us This birthday was soooo different but soooo special Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and love. Truly grateful," wrote Basu in the caption.

Bipasha also talked about 'new beginnings' in new post. She uploaded a picture of herself in which she could be seen wearing a green-coloured satin co-ord set. Sharing the adorable pic on her Instagram handle, the Alone actress wrote, "2023 you will be an amazing year New beginnings Adventures of new mommy and baby …looking forward to great acting work … 3 of us travelling the world and the list goes on and on #manifestingdreams #manifesting #2023 #newmommy #monkeylove."

Bipasha also shared a video montage from her birthday celebrations. The clip saw her and Karan having fun times with their close friends and family.

Earlier, in the day, Karan also penned a heartfelt wish for his wife in order to mark her birthday. Sharing a pic of them together, he wrote, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! @bipashabasu May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!

It is pertinent to note that Bpasha and Karan became parents to a baby girl on November 12. They have named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, she wrote in the caption, "Blessed." Her post read, "Devi Basu Singh Grover The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine."