New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is defiantly among one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. Born on 7 January 1979, the actress worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali films and is well known for her bold and seductive image in the film industry. Bipasha stepped into the Bollywood industry when she made her debut in 2001 with a negative role in the thriller Ajnabee. The movie was such a hit that it won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

The actress will turn one Year older to turn 43 tomorrow ( January 07). On the occasion of her birthday, we have listed down five of her all-time best movies which she nailed with her acting skills.

1. Raaz

Released in 2002, Raaz is a supernatural horror film which is helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie features Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, and Malini Sharma in lead roles. The storylines of the movie revolve around the couple who have moved to Ooty to save their failing marriage. However, they find that their new home is haunted, as a ghost starts haunting the place.

2. Omkara

Omkara is a crime drama that is adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello. Helmed and co-written directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. The storyline of the movie revolves around the conspiracy which forms against Omkara Shukla (Ajay Devgan) as he abducts his lady love, Dolly Mishra (Kareena Kapoor).

3. No Entry

Released in 2005, No entry is a comedy film which was helmed by Anees Bazmee. The movie features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly, while Sameera Reddy makes a cameo appearance.

4. Dum Maro Dum

Dum Maro Dum is an action thriller film, released in 2011. The movie is helmed by Rohan Sippy and features Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles, with Rana Daggubati, Prateik Babbar, and Aditya Pancholi in supporting roles. The movie depicts how ACP Vishnu goes on a mission in order to investigate and clean the underbelly of Goa and during his visit he discovers a huge racket that has the involvement of various politicians.

5. Aakrosh

Helmed by Priyadarshan and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Aakrosh is an action thriller film. The movie stars Ajay Devgan, Akshaye Khanna, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles, while Paresh Rawal and Reema Sen play the supporting roles. The movie revolves around three friends who go missing in a village during their trip. After which, the students initiate a moment in order to push to take action regarding the matter.

