Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Share First Glimpse Of Their Daughter Devi | See Pic

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been blessed with a baby girl and the couple shared their first glimpse of their daughter on Friday. Earlier, they announced that they have named their daughter 'Devi' and called her 'divine'.

Sharing the first picture of their daughter, the couple wrote, "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel."

They added, "1) Quarter cup of you. 2) Quarter cup of me. 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love. 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness. 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."

While announcing the name, the couple wrote, "Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine."

Announcing her pregnancy, Bipasha wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be."

She further wrote, "We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

"Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," she added.

On their sixth wedding anniversary, Karan shared their wedding video and also penned a heartfelt note for Bipasha. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu. I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!".

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016 and they met on the sets of their film 'Alone'.