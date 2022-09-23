Durga Puja Special: Bipasha Basu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Here Are Top Bengali Beauties Of Bollywood

Mouni Roy, Kajol and Bipasha Basu are one of the famous Bengali beauties in Bollywood. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Durga Puja is set to take place from October 1 next week. Several Bollywood celebrities take part in the auspicious festivities and are seen visiting pandals and celebrating Durga Puja with full glory.

The festival is celebrated majorly in the state of West Bengal, where the pandals and durga idols are made with innovative new ideas and unique themes. When it comes to Bollywood, several top actresses hail from Bengal.

Take a look at these stunning divas who have made a prominent mark in the world of films over the years:

Bipasha Basu

A prominent name when it comes to fitness, the Bong beauty has been a fan-favorite in a career spanning over two decades. The diva is currently expecting her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover, whom she got married to in 2016.

Kajol

The ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’ star was recently all over the news as she got invited by the Academy Of Motion Arts to be a part of their jury. The actor recently celebrated 30 years in the world of films.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World has been a beauty icon for over 20 years now. A doting mom to her daughter Aradhya Bachchan, the diva will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s epic drama film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee charmed the audiences with her portrayal in films like ‘Mardani’ and ‘Mardani 2’. The bong beauty has been away from the limelight after the birth of her daughter Adira and was last seen in the 2021-film, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2.’

Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe ages like fine wine. Recently, the ‘Aarya’ star was all over the news for her relationship with businessman Lalit Modi.

Tanushree Dutta

The Bengali beauty was in news when she put ‘MeToo’ allegations on actor Nana Patekar and has been making news about the same ever since.

Koena Mitra

Koena Miltra has worked in films like ‘Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena’ and ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’

Nandita Das

The famous filmmaker is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film with Kapil Sharma.

Rimi Sen

The diva, who was last seen in Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss’, debuted in Bengali films and has worked with several stars including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan etc.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakaborty has worked on hits like ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ and ‘Jalebi.’