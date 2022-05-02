New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: People love to binge-watch their favourite shows after their exhausting week. This binge-watching culture has been a blessing for those who love to watch the series all at once. This also saves the audience from the cliffhangers and that painful period of waiting for the next episode. This year, we watched some very well made series like Rocket Boys, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Bridgeton, Gullak, and many more. So, we have curated a list of shows that you can binge-watch in May 2022.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2

Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 stars Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh and Karan Wahi in the lead role. It revolves around two best friends, Tanie and Sumer, who meet after 5 long years of separation. You can watch this series on Zee5.

Guilty Minds

Directed by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar, Guilty Minds is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Namrata Sheth and Sugandha Garg.

Moon Knight

The last episode of Moon Knight will release on May 6. The audience is loving the suspense and thrill in this Marvel Series. It revolves around Marc Spector, a mercenary who has dissociative identity disorder, and he gets drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple identities. It stars Oscar Issac, May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke. Watch this series on Disney+Hotstar.

The Kardashians

The show revolves around the personal lives of the sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, their half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother Kris Jenner. The three episodes are out on Disney+Hotstar.

London Files

Helmed by Sachin Pathak, London Files is a crime thriller web series, starring Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli. The series is streaming on Voot.

Mai

Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen and Seema Bhargava, is streaming on Netflix. The series was released on April 15 and has managed to impress the audience. It is a crime drama that revolves around a mother who sets out to seek revenge for her daughter’s death.

Snowdrop

All the Indian fans of Blackpink here's good news for you. Kpop idol and Blackpink member Jisso is the lead actress in this 16 episode series. You can watch this show on Disney+Hotstar and it is also available in Hindi. 12 episodes of Snowdrop are already out. It is a love story between a North Korean spy and a university student.

Ozark

Ozark is a Netflix crime drama series, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. The fourth and final season of this popular series is out on Netflix.

Soundtrack #1

The series revolves around two friends, who walk the line between love and friendship while making music. This is a 4-episode mini-series, streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The last episode aired on April 13.

Our Blues

Our Blues is streaming on Netflix from April 9 and 10 episodes are already out. It revolves around people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island. BTS member Jimin lent his voice to one of the OSTs of this drama.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav